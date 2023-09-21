Gramsevak caught while accepting bribe of Rs 8 K

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a gramsevek at Malunja Gram Panchayat Dilip Gamju Gaikwad (45) while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000, at a tea kiosk in Samarthnagar on Tuesday. However, the case was registered on Wednesday.

The complainant is a youth from Malunja village in Gangapur tehsil. According to the details, the father of the complainant applied for the benefit of Ramai Awas Yojana.

However, Gaikwad demanded Rs 10,000 as a bribe for forwarding the beneficiary file without any query to Panchayat Samit. Whenever the complainant tried to meet the accused, the latter made him wait for long hours.

The youth lodged a complaint with the suprintendent of police of ACB Sandeep Atole. Police inspector Sachin Salunke verified the complaint at the instruction of Atole. In the verification, it was found that Gaikwad had demanded a bribe.

The accused did not go to his on Tuesday and called the complainant near Varad Ganesh Mandir in Samarthnagar.

Sachin Salunke along with Sainath Todkar, Kevalsingh Ghusing and C A Bagul laid a trap. While having tea at a kiosk, the accused negotiated the amount and accepted Rs 8,000 from the complainant. Salunke caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe on Tuesday. A case was registered with Kranti Chowk Police, at 7 a.m., on Wednesday.