Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of devotees gathered to partake in the grand ceremony of Mahamandaleshwar Shantigiri Maharaj on Wednesday. The event, held at Pimpalachi Wadi, featured sacred rituals, including a palanquin procession, devotional hymns, aarti, satsang, and a profound sermon.

Women adorned the surroundings with vibrant rangoli, while the mandap was decorated with diverse flowers. Enthusiastic youth, riding bikes, and girls carrying Mangal Kalash added to the festive spirit. In honor of Babaji's 34th death anniversary, a week-long ‘Jai Shri Ram Nishkam Karma Yogi Dharma’ celebration will take place at the Kumbh Mela ground, Tapovan, Nashik, from December 17 to 24.

MLA Haribhau Bagde, Kalyan Gaikwad, and citizens from various villages were present.