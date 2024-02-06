Grand farewell to Grade 12 Steppers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones High School bid a heartfelt farewell to 160 grade 12 students, recently. The event evoked a mix of joy, sadness, and pride as the students reflected on their journey at the school.

Director Zaeem Rahim graced the occasion. Principal Jayashree Kad, and academic head, Sandeep Malu delivered speeches. School manager Anand Koddikar, senior activity head Neelakshi Patare, and the grade 11 students worked hard for the success.

Eleven students of grade 12, who have successfully cleared their NDA examination and will be on their way to undergoing training, were felicitated.

The school fraternity conveyed their sentiments through a heartfelt speech by school captain Saad Jaleel.