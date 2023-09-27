Grand immersion processions will be held across the city today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrates 99th Ganeshotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav is celebrating its 99th year this year, and the city is gearing up to bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa on Thursday. Grand immersion processions will be held across the city, with some of the most spectacular processions including the 21-feet-tall Pawan Ganesh idol, Bal Kanhaiya Ganesh Mandal, Navsvarvajanik Ganesh Mandal, Raja Ganesh Mandal, and Kasari Ganesh Mandal.

The first apex organization of all Ganesh Mandals in the city, 'Shri Ganesh Sangha', was established in 1924, and Ganeshotsav has been celebrated continuously since then. In the 1980s, the name of the organization was changed to 'Ganesh Mahasangh', and now Ganeshotsav is celebrated under the Ganesh Mahasangh Utsav Samiti.

The main immersion procession on Thursday will begin with aarti by the people's representatives at 10.30 am. The procession will start from Rajabazar and the Ganesh Mahasang Utsav Samiti's Ganpati vehicle will follow the procession of the Sansthan Ganpati.

The New Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ganesh Mahasangh will perform the aarti at Gajanan Maharaj temple chowk at 12 pm and the immersion procession will begin from there.

The procession of Cidco-Hudco All Party Ganesh Mahasangh will start from Cidco N-6 Avishkar colony chowk at 12.30 pm.

The Shri Murthy immersion procession of Chawni Ganesh mahasangh will be held on Friday at 6 pm. Arrangements are made for idol immersion in a public well beside Holy Cross English school.