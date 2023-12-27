Grand inauguration of Shri Ram temple sparks citywide excitement

1.5 lakh invitation cards to bring Ayodhya to every home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is buzzing with excitement as the devotees prepare for the grand inauguration of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. From January 1 to 15, volunteers will be visiting every house to distribute invitations for the ceremony, which will be held on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Spreading the festivities

Knowing that not everyone will be able to make the pilgrimage to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha of the Bhagwan Ram idol, the volunteers will also be encouraging people to celebrate the occasion at their nearest Shri Ram temple to ensure that everyone can be a part of this momentous occasion.

Invitation from Ayodhya

Around 1.5 lakh invitation cards have arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Ayodhya. These beautifully designed cards invite devotees from all over the world to be a part of the historic event. One page of the card is dedicated to the invitation itself, while the other provides information about the new Ram Temple.

A piece of Ayodhya for every home

Along with the invitation card, each devotee will also receive a picture of the Ayodhya Ram temple. This picture will allow devotees to perform the puja of the temple in their homes. In the evening, devotees are encouraged to light diyas in front of the photo as part of the deepotsav celebrations.

Sharing the blessings

To mark the Anandotsav on January 22nd, 22 major Shri Ram temples in the city, along with several smaller temples, will be holding special celebrations. Volunteers will be distributing puja Akshata, which is rice dyed yellow with turmeric and ashtagandha. A total of 5 quintals of Akshata have arrived in 16 kalashas.