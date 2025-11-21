Grand inauguration of solar and electric vehicle expo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maha Expo 2025, a significant platform dedicated to emerging energy technologies particularly solar power and electric mobility was inaugurated at Kalagram on Friday.

OBC welfare minister Atul Save formally opened the three-day exhibition, which aims to promote sustainable solutions and industry innovation. Mahavitaran’s joint managing director Aditya Jiwane, Pramodchand Lakra (IFS), Vinod Sirsat, Ravindra Jogdand, Saket Suri, Manish Dhoot and Manish Patil were among the key dignitaries present during the ceremony. The expo will remain open to the public until November 23. In his address, minister Save highlighted the increasing importance of clean energy systems in urban development. He said that platforms like Maha Expo help familiarise citizens and businesses with practical, future-ready technologies. He urged students, entrepreneurs and local residents to visit the exhibition and understand the growing scope of the renewable energy sector. Organisers Prakash Pethwadjkar and Mahendra Dhawale from Maha Energy said that this year’s expo brings together leading companies, innovative startups and advanced technological displays under one roof. Visitors can explore a wide range of modern solar panels, smart inverters, home energy solutions, electric scooters, cars, charging stations and the latest battery technologies. The expo aims to inspire greater public participation in the shift towards clean and sustainable energy.