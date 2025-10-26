Grand organization of Chhath Puja festival

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As every year, the grand celebration of Chhath Puja, the festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, has been organized in the Waluj metropolitan area. The Chhath Vrat began on Saturday, October 25, and on Monday (October 27) during sunset and Tuesday (October 28) during sunrise, all Chhath Vrat women and devotees will perform rituals, offer prayers to Goddess Chhathi Maiya, and make offerings (Arghya) to the Sun God.

Ramleela maidan, Bajaj Nagar

At Ramleela maidan in Bajaj Nagar, the Chhath Puja festival has been celebrated in a traditional manner for the past 25 years. Three large water tanks have been arranged for the offering of Arghya.

For the successful organization of the event, Shri Ram Janki Pratishthan and the North Indian Association are actively working under the leadership of president R.K. Singh, Vice presidents Jyoti Prasad Mittal, Bachcha Singh, Narpat Singh, Raghvendra Singh, Executive chairman Mukeshchandra Sharma, General secretary Uday Pratap Singh Tomar, Treasurer Raghavprasad Verma, Organiser Dharamveer Singh, and Co-organiser Pramod Singh. Chief priest Tapaswi Rajeshwaranand Pandey Maharaj, along with priests Ashok Pandey and Aditya Pandey, are also leading the preparations with other office bearers and members.

Ranjangaon Shempu Phata

In the Ranjangaon Shempu Phata of Waluj, Chhath Puja will be celebrated. A large water tank has been prepared so that devotees can offer Arghya to the Sun God. The entire arrangement is being organized under the guidance of BJP North Indian Morcha (West District) president Narendra Singh Yadav, with active participation from Kailas Yadav, Arun Kumar Goud, Rajesh Singh, Rajesh Parasnath, Manoj Tiwari, and other workers.

Wadgaon Ko.

Near the social hall beside the Police Commissionerate in Wadgaon, the Surya Aradhana Chhath Puja Festival committee has organized the celebration for the second consecutive year.

The event is being held under the guidance of Wadgaon–Bajaj Nagar sarpanch Sunil Kale, former Panchayat Samiti member Rajesh Sale, and Gram panchayat member Chhaya Pradhan. Committee members including Ramesh Giri, Umesh Dubey, Ramshish Yadav, Raja Dubey, and others are actively working to make the festival a success.

With Chhath Puja being celebrated at several locations across the Waluj, the festival is becoming a beautiful blend of faith, devotion, and social harmony.