Grand social media welcomes for criminals raise alarm in city
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 9, 2025 21:10 IST2025-08-09T21:10:02+5:302025-08-09T21:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
In the past two months, criminals walking out of prison on bail have been greeted with garlands, photo shoots, and celebratory social media posts by their gangs brazenly challenging law enforcement. Within days of release, many are back to extorting traders, attacking police, and roaming tourist spots, while the crime branch and local police fail to keep them in check.
At least five incidents in the past 20 days highlight the law-and-order collapse:
• Tipya alias Javed Masood Shaikh, Bharatnagar – Released recently, looted a trader’s two-wheeler and Rs 2.5 lakh at swordpoint on August 3. Now on sightseeing trips, unchecked by police.
• Jameer Salim Shaikh alias Kaichi (26), Naregaon – With 10 plus cases including double murder, vandalised a mobile shop for extortion and attacked police during a procession.
• Syed Faizal alias Teja – Accused in 15 serious crimes, posed for videos outside prison; supporters posted images with weapons online.
• Sainath Gaikwad, Babbi alias Nishikant Shirke, Kunal Gaikwad, Jai alias Kamlesh Gaikwad – All recently freed under MPDA, involved in violent clashes.
• Akash Khare alias Gayba(23) – Out on bail five months, stabbed police during a procession; Kedar from Sanjaynagar returned despite externment and attacked youths.
July saw the highest number of releases
Month
City
District
January
129
72
February
107
68
March
140
89
April
106
89
May
103
76
June
149
64
July
187
89
Total
921
547
Even political leaders have been spotted celebrating with those accused of heinous crimes like rape and armed robbery, raising public outrage. Retired police officials warn: "Every release is notified to local police the same day yet no preventive steps are taken." For citizens, the question is urgent has the fear of law vanished from our streets?