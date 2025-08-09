Grand social media welcomes for criminals raise alarm in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the past two months, criminals walking out of prison on bail have been greeted with garlands, photo shoots, and celebratory social media posts by their gangs brazenly challenging law enforcement. Within days of release, many are back to extorting traders, attacking police, and roaming tourist spots, while the crime branch and local police fail to keep them in check.

At least five incidents in the past 20 days highlight the law-and-order collapse:

• Tipya alias Javed Masood Shaikh, Bharatnagar – Released recently, looted a trader’s two-wheeler and Rs 2.5 lakh at swordpoint on August 3. Now on sightseeing trips, unchecked by police.

• Jameer Salim Shaikh alias Kaichi (26), Naregaon – With 10 plus cases including double murder, vandalised a mobile shop for extortion and attacked police during a procession.

• Syed Faizal alias Teja – Accused in 15 serious crimes, posed for videos outside prison; supporters posted images with weapons online.

• Sainath Gaikwad, Babbi alias Nishikant Shirke, Kunal Gaikwad, Jai alias Kamlesh Gaikwad – All recently freed under MPDA, involved in violent clashes.

• Akash Khare alias Gayba(23) – Out on bail five months, stabbed police during a procession; Kedar from Sanjaynagar returned despite externment and attacked youths.

July saw the highest number of releases

Month

City

District

January

129

72

February

107

68

March

140

89

April

106

89

May

103

76

June

149

64

July

187

89

Total

921

547

Even political leaders have been spotted celebrating with those accused of heinous crimes like rape and armed robbery, raising public outrage. Retired police officials warn: “Every release is notified to local police the same day yet no preventive steps are taken.” For citizens, the question is urgent has the fear of law vanished from our streets?