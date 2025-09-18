Grandfather dies by suicide over grandson’s job uncertainty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Worried about whether his grandson would be able to secure a job in the future under OBC reservation, farmer-grandfather Nivrutti Pandurang Yadav (57, Bardapur in Ambejogai tehsil) ended his life by hanging himself in his field at 5 am on Thursday.

Belonging to the Mali community in Bardapur, Yadav had been distressed over the current state of reservations. With OBC reservation under threat, he was anxious about his grandson’s future job prospects. In this state of despair, on Thursday morning he hanged himself from a ‘babul’ (acacia) tree in his field along Limbgaon Road using a nylon rope. He owned two acres of dry farmland.

His son, Dinesh Yadav, reported the incident at Bardapur Police Station. Police later visited the site and conducted an inquiry. Yadav is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Upon learning of the tragedy, Minister Pankaja Munde visited the family at their Bardapur residence and offered condolences.