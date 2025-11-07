Grant maternity leave benefits for infertility treatment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Women researchers, employees, and scholarship holders working under Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University are entitled to maternity leave. However, there is no clear provision for leave for women undergoing infertility treatment, due to which many women face serious physical, mental, and academic difficulties. Hence, a request has been made to grant maternity leave benefits to such women. The demand was submitted to vice-chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulari by university management council member Dr. Yogita Hoke Patil on Thursday.

The process of infertility treatment involves medical tests, medication, hormonal therapy, rest, and mental stability. During this period, it becomes difficult for women researchers to regularly conduct laboratory work, field studies, attend classes, or make presentations. As a result, their research gets interrupted, scholarship duration falls short, academic progress suffers, and gender inequality arises in career growth.

Citing Article 21 of the Indian Constitution which guarantees every citizen the right to life and personal liberty Dr. Hoke Patil stated that women researchers have the right to undergo infertility treatment. Therefore, maternity leave should be sanctioned for such researchers. Copies of this representation have also been submitted to the Minister of Higher and Technical Education and other concerned authorities.