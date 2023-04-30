Green belt inadequate in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cidco had developed some green belts in the city to encourage forestation. But, these green belts are inadequate for the city. Hence, Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) under the ‘Mazi Vasundhara’ and Hawa Badal programme has resolved to plant maximum number of trees.

Cidco had established an ideal city and planned the green belts along every 60 meters road. Hence, the green belts were established on Jalgaon Road, N-3, Jalna Road, the TV centre and other places. Later, CSMC established green belts at Aamkhas ground, Himayat Baug and other places. An Indian Black Berry Forest was established in the Harsul Lake area. The corporation has resolved to plant around 20,000 plants every year. The government and private lands are selected for it. However, very few plants survive. It has been directed that around 50 hectares of land around the city and around 10 hectares in the city should be brought under forestation, for which, funds of Rs 4 lakh per hectare will be provided. The land at Satara - Deolai and some other places have been identified. Under the Mazi Vasundhara scheme, the state government has given a prize money of Rs 2 crore to CSMC, from which small gardens will be developed at Itkheda, Bhavsinghpura, Satara - Deolai area. The corporation with the help of Aurangabad First conducted a tree census of 29,000 trees so far.

Environmentalist Rajesh Bhosale said after each person there should be 20 trees, but the situation is one tree after each person. The forest area in the district is only 18 percent. While plantation, preferences are given to foreign trees, which affects the natural ecological cycle. It should not help in reducing the temperature.

CSMC former garden superintendent J M Bhadke said, there should be one tree at every ten feet on the road and there should be trees in front of the houses. Trees can be grown at various places including Paithan and Waluj Road.