Green Club hosts Inter-College Poster Presentation contest

Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar: The Green Club of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women organised an inter-college poster presentation competition on Thursday with an aim to foster creativity and awareness about environmental conservation among students.

Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui inaugurated the event. Green Club Coordinator Dr Mumtaz Baig, Yogita Padme and Dr Ayesha Durrani were the judges. Dr Uzma and Dr Shahim played key roles in organising and guiding the program.

A total of 45 students from various colleges showcased their creativity and environmental awareness through impressive poster presentations. Abdul Qadir Ezzi, a student of Maulana Azad College bagged the first position while Shaikh Saniya (Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women), received the second place. Farhan Shaikh (Sir Sayyad College) and Rushikesh Pandit (Deogiri College) won the third prize jointly.