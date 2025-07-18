Green Day and tree plantation drive at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School celebrated Green Day with a tree plantation drive to promote environmental awareness and responsibility among students.

Students were explained the importance of trees and clean environment. Students and teachers came dressed in green. Students, under the guidance of event incharge persons, planted saplings within the school premises.

Principal Dr Afsar Khan emphasized the role of trees in maintaining ecological balance and inspiring the students to care for the plants they have planted. He appreciated the enthusiasm of the students and teachers in making the drive successful.