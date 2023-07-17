Green Day at Dreamland pre-primary wing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Green Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in the pre-primary wing of Dreamland English School. The students and teachers came to the school dressed in pretty green attires and looked eco-friendly. The classrooms were beautifully decorated in green theme and all the green objects from a child’s immediate surroundings were brought to the classrooms. The students were taught the identification and recognition of green fruits, vegetables, leaves, and trees. Many activities and games pertaining to green colour were organised.