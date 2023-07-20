Green Day at Winchester Pre-Primary School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester Pre-Primary School celebrated Green Day with enthusiasm. The students arrived dressed in various shades of green, showcasing their creativity. School director Dr Afsar Khan emphasized the importance of green in our surroundings. The students engaged in a series of green-themed activities that fostered their understanding of the environment and the colour green. They participated in interactive learning sessions, where they discovered the wonders of plants, trees, and the importance of green spaces for a healthy ecosystem. Headmistress Bareen Laiq expressed her delight at growing awareness of students about environmental conservation.