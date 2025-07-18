Green Day celebrated at Greenvalley
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 18, 2025 23:20 IST2025-07-18T23:20:04+5:302025-07-18T23:20:04+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The pre-primary section of Greenvalley School celebrated Green Day with enthusiasm. The young learners, guided by incharge ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
The pre-primary section of Greenvalley School celebrated Green Day with enthusiasm. The young learners, guided by incharge teachers Neha Wagh and Sheetal Mali, participated in a series of engaging activities designed to introduce them to the importance and prevalence of the colour green in their environment. Students showcased their green-themed tiffins, filled with an array of healthy green vegetables. Various green substances were introduced to the children through interactive displays and sensory activities.Open in app