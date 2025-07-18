Green Day celebrated at Greenvalley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The pre-primary section of Greenvalley School celebrated Green Day with enthusiasm. The young learners, guided by incharge teachers Neha Wagh and Sheetal Mali, participated in a series of engaging activities designed to introduce them to the importance and prevalence of the colour green in their environment. Students showcased their green-themed tiffins, filled with an array of healthy green vegetables. Various green substances were introduced to the children through interactive displays and sensory activities.