Green Day celebration at Creative English School
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 19, 2025 19:10 IST2025-07-19T19:10:02+5:302025-07-19T19:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Green Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Creative English School, Beed Road, Nipani. The school implemented the ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Green Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Creative English School, Beed Road, Nipani. The school implemented the concept of ‘One student, one tree,’ where each student planted a sapling within the school premises. Vice-principal Archana Jawalkar, and A G Kulkarni inaugurated the Green Procession (Vruksha Dindi) by waving a green leaf. Students and teachers were dressed in green and wore green crowns. They had prepared green-themed posters and drawings, and even the rangoli was designed in green. Principal S P Jawalkar explained the significance of the colour green to the students.Open in app