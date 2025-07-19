Green Day celebration at Creative English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Green Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Creative English School, Beed Road, Nipani. The school implemented the concept of ‘One student, one tree,’ where each student planted a sapling within the school premises. Vice-principal Archana Jawalkar, and A G Kulkarni inaugurated the Green Procession (Vruksha Dindi) by waving a green leaf. Students and teachers were dressed in green and wore green crowns. They had prepared green-themed posters and drawings, and even the rangoli was designed in green. Principal S P Jawalkar explained the significance of the colour green to the students.