Green Day celebrations at Chaitanya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Green Day was celebrated at Chaitanya Valley International School to make the students aware of how colour green makes our world a better place. Attractive charts and drawings were displayed depicting the green colour and nature at its best. Confident little commentators delivered short speeches on the significance of green colour, importance of nature and healthy diet. A tree plantation programme was organised. Management members Bhausaheb Tupe, director Satish Tupe, Kalyan Chavan and Dr Sheetal Dabhade inaugurated the event. The slogan ‘Go Green - plant tree, save life' helped raised awareness regarding the environment. Let’s nurture the nature so that we can have a better future, students were told.