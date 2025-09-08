Grief over father’s death: Young pharmaceutical student ends life in Avishkar colony

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A pharmaceutical science student and employee at a reputed pharmaceutical company, died by hanging. The incident came to light late Sunday night around 11.30 pm in Avishkar Colony.

The deceased has been identified as Nikita Pawar (22). A suicide note was found in which she addressed her mother and brother with emotional messages before taking the step. Originally from Rahuri taluka, Nikita was a B. Pharmacy graduate. A few months ago, she had joined a pharmaceutical company in the Waluj industrial area. She stayed in Avishkar Colony with two friends and commuted daily by bus to the company. On Sunday, her friends had gone home. Nikita did not attend work that day. Around 10 pm, other friends called her for dinner, and upon not receiving a response, they looked through the window and found her hanging. Assistant police inspectors Yogesh Gaikwad, Anil Nanekar, and Haridas Maindad of Cidco rushed to the spot. Her body was admitted to the hospital.

----------------

“Take care of mother, forgive me”

Police recovered a note written by Nikita before her death. In it, she apologized to her mother and brother and asked her brother to take care of their mother. She wrote, “Father has also left me; I am tired of living, forgive me.” However, police said the note did not mention the exact reason for her suicide.

----------------

Deceased allegedly argued loudly on phone till early morning, say locals

Local residents claimed that Nikita had been talking on the phone late into the night and shouting until around 3 am. They also mentioned that she spoke in an aggressive manner during these calls.

----------------

Municipal contract driver dies by suicide

Vikas Pramod Tayde (27), residing in Himayat Bagh, died by hanging on Sunday. Tayde, a contractual driver with the municipal corporation, left behind a wife and two young children. The incident occurred while family members were busy with other tasks.

---------------

Farmer dies six days after consuming poison

Lalchand Ramdas Chandane (52), a farmer from Digwan area, ingested a toxic pesticide under stress and died during treatment at the hospital on September 8. Chandane had two daughters, and the family was preparing for their marriages. Meanwhile, 30-year-old Shankar Bharat Avhad from Sillod also died by hanging at home on September 8.

---------------

