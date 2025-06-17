Grief-struck Dahinhande family gets ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Postmortem will not be allowed until government assistance is received,” declared the relatives of deceased Kachru Dahihande and Kiran Dahihande on Tuesday. Hence tense- situation prevailed at the District Hospital. Eventually, the postmortem was conducted at 12 noon after tehsildar Ramesh Munlod issued an official letter regarding financial aid.

In the case of death due to electrocution from live wires in the field, the administration had promised assistance by Tuesday morning. However, as no official from the administration showed up, the relatives refused to allow the postmortem. A large number of relatives and locals gathered around the mortuary at the District Civil Hospital. Seeing the situation, police security was increased at the hospital. The relatives and public began expressing anger. Finally, at 12 noon, tehsildar Munlod handed over a letter regarding financial aid to the family members. MLA Anuradha Chavan was also present at the time.

They will tell us to go to Mantralaya

The relatives insisted on immediate assistance, stating that if given a letter, they would be told to take it to Mantralaya. Therefore, they demanded on-the-spot aid. Tehsildar Munlod and MLA Chavan interacted with the family to explain the situation. After this discussion, the family accepted the letter and allowed the postmortem to proceed.

Financial aid of ₹10 lakh per family

Each affected family will receive ₹4 lakh from the government, ₹4 lakh from MSEDCL, and ₹2 lakh under the Gopinath Munde Shetkari Apghat Suraksha Sanugrah Anudan Yojana. In addition, a separate proposal will be sent to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for further assistance, as mentioned in the letter given by the tehsildar to the families.