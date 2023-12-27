Grievance Redressal Committee to hold workshop today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Internal Grievance Redressal Committee of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct a workshop on ‘ Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act’ at Mahatma Phule Hall on December 28.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the function.

Adv Nilima Kishor Santh (former president and District Consumer Redressal Forum), and Madhuri Sakulkar (president, Bhartiya Stree Shakti Sanghatna) will be the chief guests. The experts will guide the participants. The presiding officer of the committee Dr Anjali Rajbhoj appealed to all to attend the event.