Grocery; valuables worth Rs 3.5L stolen in house breaking theft

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Mukundwadi police have registered an offence against unidentified thieves on the charge of decamping with cash, gold-silver ornaments and grocery items (like wheat and different lentils) of valuing around

Rs 3.5 lakh from Rajnagar (near railway track) on Tuesday night.

The house-breaking theft case took place when the whole family was out of the station to attend a marriage function and the house was locked from outside.

Police said Gajanan Ramdas Pawar stays with his wife, younger brother, sister-in-law and their children. His mother Shantabai does farming at Ambhai village in Sillod tehsil. Two days ago, she came to the city with cash of Rs 2.5 lakh earned through selling of cotton, wheat and maize crops and a stock of wheat and lentils for her sons.

Pawar and all the family members went to Bharadi (in Sillod) on May 16 afternoon as the marriage was of his wife’s brother. Taking advantage of the locked house, the thieves broke open the house in the night and unlocked the door of the almirah. They decamped with cash Rs 2.5 lakh, a gold chain, six silver bangles, gold earrings and other valuables including four old sarees. The thieves also took away eight bags (each weighing 30 kg) of moong dal, tur dal and urad dal. The total value of the stolen goods is Rs 3.5 lakh.

The Pawar family returned home on Wednesday morning and then they realised the theft. He intimated the police. Acting upon the information, police inspector Vithal Sase and his team reached the spot. The dog squad and a fingerprint expert were pressed to find lead in the case. Assistant police inspector (API) Shailesh Deshmukh is investigating the case.

The locality where Pawar stays is close to the railway track. The thieves entered his house by damaging the two locks of the house. It is ascertained that the thieves would have brought a vehicle to transport the sacks of lentils. It is learnt that 3-4 families staying in the locality of Pawar are out of the station, while the remaining people during inquiry told that they could not hear any voice of house-breaking as their coolers were on during the night hours.