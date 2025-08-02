Groom stabbed by cousin during reception in Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old groom was stabbed in the back by his maternal cousin during his wedding reception at a lawn in Sillod on Friday night. The cousin, who had helped with wedding arrangements, hugged the groom and suddenly attacked him with a hidden knife. The groom collapsed in a pool of blood as the accused fled the scene. He was rushed to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment. Police inspector Sheshrao Udar said an FIR will be registered once a complaint is filed, or the police will file it suo motu if needed.