Group clash on police station campus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chawani police station has registered an offence against three persons of two groups, who indulged in quarrelling on police station campus, on November 14 at 6 pm.

It so happened that the head constable Dilip Jadhav and his team were on duty. On Tuesday, at 6 pm, Chabbu Shinde, Alka Jagdhane and Sagar Sukhdev Mahalkar were standing in front of the police station. In the meantime, police constable Lata Jadhav served them a notice. Hence Ankush and others had a conflict and they also beat each other.

Acting upon the complaint of Jadhav, the police booked Chabbu, Alka and Sagar. Further investigation is on.