Growing mobile thefts panics, insecures citizens

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The citizens have expressed their displeasure saying that they are panicked and feel the city is growing insecure and unsafe to speak on cell phones while walking or keeping it for charging in the windows of their houses.

Time of stealing mobile phones

It has been observed that thieves riding on motorcycles have been active in the city for the last 3 months. Majority of the mobile theft incidents had taken place between 6 am and 9 am and 8 pm to 11 pm when the citizens were out of their homes for walking or some personal works.

The highest number of mobile theft cases were reported from Chikalthana, Shahanoormiyan Dargah, Cantonment and Sunday markets of old Mondha and Jadhavwadi.

More than 4,000 mobile phones have been stolen in the city, so far.

The cyber cell is trying its best to locate the misplaced mobile phones through technical inspections. The squad comprising police inspector Praveena Yadav, API Amol Satodkar and constable Vaibhav Waghchaure is keeping a watch on new users through tracking of IMEI numbers.

Huge market of spare parts

It is learnt that there is a huge amount of money in selling spare parts rather than selling the stolen mobile phones. Hence the thieves sell their stolen handsets to the selected shopkeepers in the market who are in touch with them.

Where to lodge complaint

If your mobile handset is misplaced (lost) then lodge a complaint with the local police station as well as on the website https://www.ceir.gov.in/Home/index.jsp. This is the department which comes under the Central Government and it monitors the activity of stolen mobile phones or misplaced cellphones in a technical way.

According to the cyber cell, the owner should immediately block the SIM when a mobile gets stolen. This has to be done to avoid misuse of the number.

Visit the website https://www.google.com/android/find and create your own Google ID and password. Later on, you would be informed about the location of your stolen mobile phone and its details.

Lastly, select the Device Set up, secure and shift the data from the stolen mobile phone number and then erase it.