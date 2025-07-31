Gruh Darshan: A golden opportunity for home buyers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar stands on the threshold of its second industrial revolution, the city is set to witness a significant influx of migrants in the near future due to expanding industries, businesses, and job opportunities. However, many aspiring homeowners still haven’t fulfilled their dream of owning a house. For such individuals, the upcoming three days could prove crucial.

The ‘Lokmat Property Show’, presented by One World Manjeet Pride Group, will be held from August 8 to 10, powered by Inspira Realty, with Nabharaj Group as the associate partner and Cial Casa as the home décor partner. The event will be hosted at Lokmat Bhavan Hall, which has already helped thousands of buyers realise their dream of home ownership. With multinational companies like Toyota Kirloskar Motors, Nidec Global, Lubrizol, JSW, Ather, and others investing over Rs 85,000 crore in the DMIC corridor, nearly 310 small and large companies have been allotted space. This industrial boom is expected to create abundant job opportunities and economic growth. Hence, the time is ideal for buyers to invest in their dream homes before demand surges. Organisers of the Lokmat Property Show have assured that if a customer books a home during the event, they could move into their new home as early as the festive season between Ganeshotsav and Diwali. “So don’t delay mark the dates of the Lokmat Property Show and get ready to book your home,” urge the organisers.

Key highlights of Lokmat Property Show:

• A secure and spacious exhibition at Lokmat Bhavan Hall.

• Participation from reputed developers across the city.

• Over 100 housing projects to choose from.

• Options include plots, flats, row houses, bungalows, shops, showrooms, and office spaces to suit every budget.

• Additional services available: Home décor, solar panels, home loans, and painting solutions.

Lokmat Property Show 2025

Dates: August 8, 9 & 10

Venue: Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Contact for details: 9850402800

A perfect opportunity for aspiring homeowners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is undergoing rapid development. With multinational manufacturing units set to begin operations, the demand for housing from company executives to labourers will see a sharp rise. In response, Lokmat is organising the Property Show during this transformative phase, providing a golden opportunity for customers.

– Ar. Nitin Bagdia, Director, Manjeet Pride Group

