GSI organises Geo-heritage camp at Ajanta

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) organised a ‘Geo-heritage camp at Ajanta on Friday to create awareness among the students about the Geo-heritage sites in the country. union Minister of state for Railways, Coal and Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve inaugurated the camp. State agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, Economic Adviser to the Ministry of Mines Shakeel Alam, officials from the Geological Survey of India, and others were present.

Addressing the audience, Danve emphasized the crucial role of the youth in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the significance of imparting knowledge about heritage sites to students, as it will stay with them throughout their lives. He urged teachers to arrange educational trips to such sites, enabling students to experience and appreciate the magnificence of India's cultural heritage firsthand.

As part of the camp, various quizzes were organized to test students' knowledge about geo-heritage sites. Prizes were given to the deserving participants. The Geo-heritage sites in Maharashtra are Lonar Lake in Buldhana district, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Mahabaleshwar and Pachgani, the Gigantic potholes (Kund) at Nighoj on the Kukdi River in Parner taluka, and the Wadadham Fossil Park in Sironcha taluka of Gadchiroli district, known for its significant dinosaur remains, the officers said.