Guardian minister Bhumre kickstarts development projects in Paithan

Inauguration of work of Citrus estate, development work at Sant Dnyaneshwar Udyan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre initiated multiple development projects in Paithan, including the development works at Sant Dnyaneshwar Udyan and the state's first Mosambi (Citrus) estate. Minister Bhumre emphasized the importance of prompt execution and assured officials of the water resources department that no compromise would be tolerated in work.

Bhumre was speaking at the inauguration of the development projects in Paithan on Friday. The integrated development plan for Sant Dnyaneshwar Park, which requires a budget of Rs 150 crores, was presented by minister Bhumre. However, to expedite the project, an initial expenditure of Rs 10 crores has been allocated to begin work within the next four months. The ongoing construction includes roads, pipelines, musical fountains, tree planting, essential facilities, lighting, and office setup. The project has been entrusted to a company responsible for a musical fountain project completed 42 years ago, ensuring quality standards. The aim is to create an internationally acclaimed park that will attract tourists to Paithan city.

Rs 40 crore for water supply

Minister Bhumre also addressed compensation concerns for farmers and secured Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's approval for assistance. Additionally, a water supply scheme worth Rs 40 crores has been approved for Paithan city.

Citrus estate work begins

The first-ever citrus estate project in Maharashtra, costing approximately Rs 52 crores, will be established in Isarwadi, Paithan tehsil. Paithan's abundant water resources make it an ideal location for this venture. The project includes the creation of a soil testing center, training facility, food storage, and shade net infrastructure. These development projects mark a significant step towards enhancing Paithan's overall growth and attracting visitors to the region, said Bhumre.