Guardian minister due to Shinde's confidence in me

Shirsat will also get ministerial post soon

Aurangabad:

Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre on Thursday confessed that he was given the post of guardian minister of the district which is the capital of Marathwada because of the confidence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in him.

Bhumre interacted with the press reporters after the meeting held at the Smart City office on Thursday. When quizzed whether why MLA Sanjay Shirsat is kept on the sidelines, Bhumre said, we all 40 MLAs are in the confidence of the CM. We went with him because we believed in him. He also believes in us.

CM Shinde also has faith in Shirsat, but at present he is on waiting, he too will definitely get a ministerial position. Currently, preparations are underway for the by-elections in the Andheri assembly constituency in Mumbai. The election commission has announced that our party is 'Balasaheb's Shiv Sena' and the CM will take the further decision and as our leader, he has all rights.

No shortage of funds for the district

State-of-the-art technology will be used for the jack-wells in the city water supply scheme. This scheme was reviewed by CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in the cabinet meeting on October 12. Gangapur, Paithan, Sillod and Vaijapur will also get water under the water grid scheme. Renovation work of Sant Dnyaneshwar garden in Paithan will be started. In the first phase, a fund of Rs 7 crores will be spent. Bhumre also said that I have been entrusted with the responsibility of guardian minister to ensure that the district has no shortage of funds.