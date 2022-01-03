Guardian Minister lauded teachers for their services in Covid situation

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

District Guardian Minister Subhash Desai lauded teachers for their services during Covid situation. He was speaking in a programme organised at Tapadia Natyamandir on Monday to felicitate 103 teachers as part of the birth anniversary celebration of Savitribai Phule.

Rajya Shikshak Sena leader and SC/ST State Commission president J M Abhyankar, EGS Minister Sandipan Bhumre, Rural Development Minister Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, MLAs Sanjay Shirsath, Udayansingh Rajput and Ramesh Bornare, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Nilesh Gatne, education officer M K Deshmukh and others were present.

Subhash Desai pointed out that the schools condition in rural is the worst and teachers performed their responsibilities happily while facing the hurdles.

MLA Shirsath said that teachers have to do various Government works besides teaching, so, they should not be given responsibility as bloc level officers during the election period.

MLC Ambadas Danve made an introductory speech. Two teachers refused to accept the award.

Sena leader Khaire said that politicians should not have any difference with teachers who can change the atmosphere of a village during election time.

10 pc teachers did not get salary in last 2 decades

Speaking at the programme J M Abhayankar said that 10 per cent teachers from 3,000 to 4,000 schools in the State did not get any salary for the past 20 to 25 years.

He said “There are 1.10 lakh schools in the State with 7.42 lakh classrooms. On average a school has seven classrooms. In Mumbai, many schools are run in two or three shifts.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is Rs 32 lakh crore out of which just 4.42 pc is spent on education. As a developed State, the expenses should be done up to six per cent. Around Rs 38,700 are spent for a student yearly. A total of 9.53 lakh are spent on a teacher who is appointed for 29 students. Of them, Rs 8 lakh are spent as teacher’s salary. teaching proving quality by overcoming many hurdles.”