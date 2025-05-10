Guardian minister orders police to curb growing crime ratio in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Citizens are being robbed daily in the city. House break-ins and vehicle thefts have reached record levels. Weapons are being brandished openly, and the city's reputation is deteriorating. "Where is your policing?" – this was the blunt question posed by Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat as he strongly expressed his anger towards senior city police officials.

He warned them sternly, saying, “Improve your performance, instil fear in the minds of criminals, or else I will lodge a complaint with the State Home Minister.” This sharp rebuke from Shirsat has put pressure on the police to take immediate corrective measures.

On Friday evening, Shirsat held a review meeting at the Police Commissioner’s office to assess the functioning of the police force. He expressed serious concern over the alarming rise in criminal activities in the city over the past few months. At least two citizens are being robbed daily. Incidents involving fake police officers, ATM thefts, and chain snatching remain unsolved, with no breakthroughs from the police so far. As soon as the customary welcome speeches by other officials concluded, Shirsat wasted no time in confronting the police over their inefficiency. Right from the beginning of his speech, he took the police force to task. Eyewitnesses at the meeting said that he especially reprimanded the inspectors of inactive police stations, giving them a stern warning for their lack of action.

“It is unfortunate that I, as the Guardian Minister, have to question the police about what they are doing while criminals and miscreants roam freely. I will never interfere in your work. But when newspapers are filled daily with headlines of robberies and stabbings, one must ask—why is crime increasing? What exactly are you doing?” Sanjay Shirsat asked the officers sternly.

Referring to scenes near wine shops where groups of drunkards gather openly, Shirsat said, “Do you feel good seeing that? I could see it. But police officers just turn their backs and walk past. There was once a time when even a lone constable commanded respect and fear—but now, even inspectors have lost that authority,” he mentioned.

Won’t hesitate to file a complaint

“Create a safe environment for citizens. Due to the rising crime rate, the city’s reputation is deteriorating. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is discussed in Mumbai meetings primarily in the context of its growing criminal issues. Everyone knows what's going on within the police system, yet people choose to ignore it. Give citizens a sense of safety. Improve your work, or I’ll take the matter further and complaint to the home minister,” Shirsat warned.

Take every citizen complaint seriously and do not dismiss them with excuses about lack of authority or jurisdiction. Stop passing the buck,” he insisted.

“It is the responsibility of the police to provide a safe environment for the citizens. I have strictly questioned them regarding the increasing criminal activities in the city. If there is no improvement in their performance, I will directly report certain officers to the Home Minister,” said the guardian minister.