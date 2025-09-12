Guardian minister presents ‘zilla shikshak’ award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat shared a personal anecdote with teachers saying it is of least importance, on which bench (first or last) you sit in the class, but what you achieve in life values more.

On Friday, 26 teachers from the primary and secondary divisions of the Zilla Parishad were honoured with the ‘Zilla Shikshak Award’ in a programme held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir. The event was also attended by OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MLC Vikram Kale and MLA Prashant Bamb, District Collector Deelip Swami, ZP chief executive officer Ankit, education officers Jayshree Chavan, Ashwini Lathkar, Arun Shinde, and others.

Shirsat remarked that the current situation in education is unusual. “Teachers who were once called ‘Guruji’ and later on ‘Masterji’ and now just ‘Sir,’. However, the quality of education has declined. But teachers and officials can bring about change. Currently, one does not get admission in municipal corporation schools. This situation should be everywhere in the state.”

Minister Atul Save added that schools under the OBC Welfare Department are being digitalised. Public representatives Vikram Kale and Prashant Bamb and the district collector also expressed their views on the occasion.

The education officer, Jayshree Chavan, proposed a vote of thanks. The programme saw a large turnout of teachers from across the district.

Gentle rebuke to officials

Shirsat playfully admonished officials present, saying, “I could not understand what the district collector was saying while giving guidance. I wondered if he was delivering a religious sermon!, but he restrained himself."

He added that ZP CEO Ankit’s behaviour—sometimes speaking, sometimes laughing—was hard to follow. The minister’s comments about officials not knowing what to say in front of the education officer drew laughter from the audience.