Guardian minister proposes reunification of Shiv Sena factions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Both Shiv Sena factions should come together, as this is the sentiment shared by workers and office-bearers of both parties. Even today, we inquire about each other's joys and sorrows. In such a situation, senior leaders from both factions should take the initiative, opined the state’s Social Justice Minister and Shinde Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat in an interview with a news channel.

Shirsat said, “ Shiv Sainiks did not like the division of Shiv Sena. Even I feels emotional pain about it. When I meet leaders and office-bearers of the Uddhav faction, both sides feel the same way. "You are in that party, I am in this party – neither of us is convinced by this separation. But what can we do?" he remarked. This situation is a result of the struggle to gain power.” If given a chance, an attempt would be made to bring Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray together. However, there is an uncertainty about whether this would happen, expressed Shirsat.

He pointed out that an effort from only one side would not be sufficient. Citing past attempts to unite Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, he noted that despite being from the same family, they never reunited. "We were pushed so far away that they now feel we don't belong to the same fold anymore. Shiv Sena's strength should come together. But for this to happen, both sides must take two steps back," underlined the minister.

Time to reunite

If senior leaders take the initiative, reunification is possible. Every Shiv Sainik, including me, feels that we should come together. The growing distance between both factions must be stopped in time; otherwise, in the future, both parties will drift further apart. That is why now is the time to reunite. The gap between the two factions is not so vast that they cannot come together again.