“Guardian Minister to discuss matter with Chief Minister”

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The male nurses protection committee has been on an indefinite hunger strike for five days in front of the District Collector’s office against the policy of the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) reserving 80% of seats for women and 20% for men in the nurse recruitment process.

Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat met the protesting members on Friday. Shirsat said that the decision was taken by the state government. He added that he would try to find a solution after discussing the matter with the concerned department minister and the Chief Minister.

The protesters, Sachin Khandare, Durgadas Shinde, and Shankar Naikanware, warned that thousands of male candidates’ futures are at risk and called for equal opportunities, failing which they would intensify the agitation.

Regional Deputy Director of DMER Shilpa Domkundwar and Dean of Government Medical College Dr. Shivaji Sukre visited the protest site and held discussions with the agitators, but no solution was reached.