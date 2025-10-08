Guardian Minister's voice silenced due to inquiries: Ambadas Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Not one or two, but three probes are underway against the irregularities of the Social Justice and District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat. That is why his voice on the media every morning has stopped. He is currently silent,” said Ambadas Danve, the former opposition leader, while answering a question from journalists on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the opposition had made serious allegations against Minister Shirsat.

When Danve was asked if the opposition had softened towards him (minister) for the past few days, he said, “We brought out various cases of Minister Shirsat. The State Government ordered an inquiry into it. As far as I know, inquiries are currently going on in that case. Not one or two, but three probes are currently going on. That is why his morning media interaction is off.”

Danve is in fool's paradise

Danve's allegation that three inquiries are going on is wrong. Danve is currently living in a fool's paradise. Therefore, I do not attach importance to his statement.

(Sanjay Shirsat, Guardian Minister)