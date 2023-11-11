Guest house for police officers & constables to be developed in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Police personnel who come to the city from the areas for the investigation of crime, court hearing or bandobast face a lot of inconvenience for staying. An independent guest will be developed in the office of the superintendent of police,” this announcement was made by district guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre.

He said that Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 2 crore would be made available next for the project. Police officers including the deputy superintendent are transferred inter-district level. However, they have to remain present for the crime investigation during his tenure, hearing in the court and establishment.

Many a time, retired officers and constables have to remain present in the court for the cases.

Also, personnel of Central and State Reserve Police Forces (C/SRPF), and police constables of other districts come to the city and district for bandobast. However, they have to face the inconvenience of staying in the city. Sometimes the officers get to stay at the facility while PSI to constable do not get to the facility.

Special Inspector General of Police (S-IGP) Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan and Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwania presented the idea of the independent guest house, taking into inconvenience of the staff.

What is the plan?

There will be a spacious hall in the office of the superintendent Office. It will have beds, and washrooms for the police officers and employees to the city for officer work while for officers, there will be 10 to 15 rooms and, a mess facility available at a concessional rate. Sandeepan Bhumre responded positively to the proposal of Chavan and Kalwania.

The minister asked the officers to submit the proposal after Diwali and the fund of Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 2 crore would approved to start immediately. The police officers will submit the proposal in the next 15 days.