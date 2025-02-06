Guest lecture held on Civil Services Exam preparations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Arts of Maulana Azad College organised a guidance guest lecture on the Civil Services Examination’ at the college on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Smart City Development Corporation and Deputy Commissioner for Solid Waste Management Ravindra Jogdand guided the students. College Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui, Dr Arif Pathan and Shaikh Abbas also graced the event.

Arpita Sharad the media analysis for the event. Programme coordinators Dr Azhar Patel, Dr Azhar Zafar, Uzair Khan and Asif Patel worked for the event, which was well-attended by students aspiring to join the civil services.

Jogdand shared his extensive experience in public service, providing invaluable guidance on exam preparation strategies, time management, and the importance of staying updated with current affairs. He also interacted with the students.