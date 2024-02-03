Guest lecture on Reading & Understanding Poetry’ held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of English of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women, recently organised a guest lecture on 'How to Read and Understand Poetry' by Dr Hameed Khan.

He is the former professor of English of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and is currently based in the US.

During his brief visit to the city, he guided the students of BA, MA English and research students. Dr Hameed Khan spoke about the creative process of the genre and ways in which poetry can be read and understood.

He cited examples from English and Urdu poetry. Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui spoke about the importance of literature and poetry.

Vice Principal Dr Vidya Pradhan and Dr Nilofer Shakir, head of the department were also present. Dr Khan Mahlaqa proposed a vote of thanks. Siddiqui Kahekashan, Batul Fatema and Tahseen Zaheer made efforts for the success of the event.