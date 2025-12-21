Gujarat company launches door-to-door waste survey in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

From February 1, Western Imaginary, a Gujarat-based company, will take over the city’s garbage collection. The company has already started a door-to-door survey, photographing properties and recording Google location data, raising hopes for a cleaner city in the new year.

The municipal corporation awarded the contract, valid until January 2026, based on the company’s strong track record in cities like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Vadodara, which consistently rank among the top ten in cleanliness. The city has around 3 to 3.5 lakh properties. Western Imaginary has brought 30–35 employees from Gujarat, while some local children are also helping with the survey using a mobile app to capture images across neighborhoods. Garbage collection routes will be planned using Google location data. At least one truck will serve every 1,200 homes. Trucks reaching their designated points will trigger a green signal; failure to do so will show red, and the control room will receive immediate notification. Drivers must explain any deviations, and violations will incur penalties for the company. The company will use advanced technology to ensure garbage trucks operate efficiently and safely. Unlike the previous contractor, Reddy Company, which was paid based on garbage weight, payments to Western Imaginary will depend on the number of trips made. Reddy Company managed the city’s waste for seven years, but noticeable improvements in cleanliness remained limited.