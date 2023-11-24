'Gujarat connection' again to drug racket

Surat couple supplying drugs to city criminals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A month ago, the drug factory in the city revealed the connection between the drug mafia in the state of Gujarat. Now again, a couple from Surat has come to light that they are supplying drugs and pills to criminals in the city. The suspects have been identified as Sheikh Asma and Sheikh Farhan.

According to police, crime branch PSI Vishal Bodkhe received information about the possession of drugs by notorious criminal Sheikh Nadeem Sheikh Naeem (30, Town Hall). On the instructions of crime branch inspector Sandeep Gurme, he laid a trap. At 2.30 pm the team entered his house directly. A search of the house revealed a stash of drugs in a traveling bag. It contained 200 bottles of syrup and 100 tablets. PSI Satish Jadhav, Prakash Dongre, Sanjay Singh Rajput, and others took part in the action.

Drugs manufactured in HP and MP

Among the drugs found with Nadeem are drugs manufactured by pharmaceutical companies in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. It is used for intoxication. After the arrest of his two brothers, Nadeem started selling drugs by giving orders to Asma and Farhan from Surat. Nadeem also told the police that both of them were supplying this stock to many criminals in the city. Earlier, the rickshaw driver who was caught in Jinsi was also bringing the drug from Gujarat.