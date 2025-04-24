Gulkand team interacts with students in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of Gulkand movie interacted with the vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari and students on Wednesday.

The team was led by the director Sachin Goswami.

He was accompanied by famous comedian Sameer Chougule, writer and producer Sachin Mote and the team of the film 'Gulkand'. Director Sachin Goswami, who is famous for the TV comedy show "Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra," said that he was happy the first promotion of the film was held in Bamu as he is an alumnus of the department.

Dashrath Sirsat, the executive producer and assistant director of this film, is also an alumnus of the Bamu. Registrar Prashant Amritkar, Head of the Department of Dramatics, Dr Vaishali Bodele, Dr Gajanan Dandge, Smita Sable and other faculty members were present. A large number of alumni and former students were present on this occasion.