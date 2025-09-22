Gunfire incident after bar brawl at midnight in CMIDC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A late-night brawl over urinating near a parked car outside a bar escalated into gunfire, leaving a land dealer narrowly escaping death. The incident took place at the MSEDCL office in Chikalthana MIDC area around 1 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Taufiq Shaufiq Pathan, a land dealer from Kamalapur, had gone for dinner at Palm Hotel and Bar in Chikalthana MIDC with his friend Nisar Jabbar Khan from Misarwadi. After dinner, while leaving, Ganesh Autade, allegedly in an inebriated state, urinated on Taufiq’s car. When Taufiq objected, Autade abused and pushed him. Onlookers intervened and settled the dispute.

About 20 minutes later, Taufiq and Nisar left by car via Kalagram towards Prozone. Near Ratnaprabha Motors, Nisar stopped for a brief halt, while Taufiq waited in his car. At that moment, three men arrived triple-seat on a white moped from API Corner and stopped nearby.

Bullet misses by inches

One of the assailants, described as well-built, pulled out a pistol and cocked it. Seeing this, Nisar quickly got into Taufiq’s car and shut the door. As the car was about to move, the gunman fired a shot. Both Taufiq and Nisar ducked instantly, and the bullet whizzed past Nisar’s ear.

Rushed to police

Terrified, the duo sped straight to the MIDC Waluj Police Station. Officers there informed the MIDC Cidco Police, asking Taufiq to proceed there.

Senior officials at spot

By 2.30 am, senior police officials, including Crime Branch PI Sambhaji Pawar, MIDC Cidco PI Gajanan Kalyankar, and API Bharat Pachole, rushed to the scene. A 7.2 mm live bullet was found in Taufiq’s car. After the victims fled, the attackers vandalized the vehicle.

Main Suspect on the Run

The main suspect, Ganesh Autade, is absconding. He has previous cases registered at Cidco, Harsul, and Begumpura police stations, including illegal possession of weapons, attempt to murder, and assault. The MIDC Cidco police have launched a massive search for him and his associates.