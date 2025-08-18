Gunthewari action committee warns of intensified stir

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Anger is mounting among residents of Satara locality as the Gunthewari virodhi sangharsh samiti has decided to step up its agitation. At a meeting held in the Meenatai Thackeray Nagar community hall, citizens resolved to launch stronger protests against the municipal administration.

Residents accused the administration of ignoring their grievances despite 18 months of continuous agitation through constitutional and democratic means. They said the situation had worsened because, although chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has already issued directives, the municipal commissioner has yet to release the required circular.

Key demands raised by citizens:

• Waiver of Gunthewari taxes on properties purchased before 2016.

• Issuance of PR cards as per sample no. 8 for all property holders.

• Cancellation of undertakings taken from citizens under pressure.

• Regularisation of apartments with excess FSI at minimal penalty.

• Action against errant developers, builders of illegal constructions, and complicit officials.

The committee warned that if the demands remain unmet, residents will launch indefinite hunger strikes, chain fasts, and protest marches in the coming days. The meeting was addressed by Dr. Smita Avchar, Prof. Eknath Salunke, Rajiv Thite, Asad Patel, Laxman Shinde, and Rajendra Kumawat. Consumer panchayat president prof Bharti Bhandekar and several other prominent citizens, including Sharad Deshpande, Gajendra Nilekar, Raju Dehade, Deepak Suryawanshi, Mahesh Chidrwar, N. Pawar, Minal Epar, Tulshidas Kulkarni, Harishchandra Deshpande, Maruti Veer, Deepak Kulkarni, Ramesh Mundada, Rajendra Tupe, Milind Dandge, S. Rajhans, Mukund Mehetre, Vaishali Raut, Yogita Bendsure, and Madhavi Sonar, were present in large numbers.