Gunthewari issue in Satara-Deolai to resolve soon!

A reassuring step has been taken for the citizens protesting over Gunthewari (unauthorised plotted developments) issues in Satara and Deolai. Due to the initiative of MP Dr Bhagwat Karad and Minister for OBC Welfare Atul Save, representatives of the protestors were able to meet with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A constructive discussion lasting about 15 to 20 minutes took place with the CM. Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth was also instructed to attend the meeting. During the discussion, the CM expressed displeasure over the extra taxes currently being levied by the municipal corporation. He gave clear instructions that the Gunthewari tax should be reduced and that the lowest tax rate in the state should be implemented for such cases.

Gunthewari issue likely to be resolved in 1–2 months

The chief minister clarified during the meeting that there would be no amendment to the existing law. However, he stated that Gunthewari settlements could be regularised by charging only a nominal fee as per the current legal provisions. He also instructed the Municipal Commissioner to take the necessary steps in this regard.

Following this discussion, a hope has emerged that the Gunthewari issue will be resolved within the next one to two months.

The delegation included Savita Kulkarni, Smita Awachar, Ravindra Pinglikar, Digambar Naik, Harish Kulkarni, Laxman Shinde, and Jalindar Shendge.