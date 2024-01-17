Guru Gobind Singh jayanti celebrated with traditional splendor

Display of martial arts, procession resonates with chants of 'Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Shri Akal'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sikh community turned out in large numbers to celebrate the 358th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh with a vibrant evening procession on Wednesday. The event pulsated with devotion and martial arts displays.

The procession, starting from Dhavni Mohalla Gurudwara, drew crowds eager to participate in the sacred ceremony. Leading the way were the revered Panch Pyare, greeted with garlands by devotees lining the streets. The air resonated with the melodious chants of 'Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Shri Akal', Gurdwara's kirtan group, and devotional verses through the procession.

A cutout of Guru Gobind Singh in the front, and the four Sahibzades, drew bows from the faithful. Youngsters added a thrilling dimension, showcasing traditional martial arts like sword fighting, javelin throwing, and dandpatta. Three horses, specially brought from Nanded, participated in the procession. The centerpiece of the procession was an air-conditioned chariot carrying the holy Guru Granth Sahib. Devotees thronged to receive darshan of the sacred book, and prasad was distributed to all who participated in the procession.

Community ensures cleanliness

The procession passed through areas like Sarafa road, City Chowk, and Gulmandi, culminating at the Gurdwara in New Osmanpura. Throughout the journey, a team of women ensured cleanliness by sweeping the road before the procession and youths collected any leftover garbage at the end, demonstrating the community's commitment to cleanliness.