Guru Gobind Singh's 357th jayanti to be celebrated today

Grand procession from Dhavni Mohalla Gurudwara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An array of programmes have been organized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the 357th Jayanti of Guru Gobind Singh on Wednesday.

The celebrations have been in full swing for the past month at Osmanpura and Dhavni Mohalla Gurudwara. Under the leadership of Gurudwara committee president Narendrasingh Jabinda, elaborate preparations have been underway, culminating in a grand procession. The Akhand Path vachan of Guru Granth Sahib and soulful kirtan was organised in both the Dhavani Mohalla and Osmanpura Gurudwara throughout the month.

On Tuesday, a kirtan and katha savran was performed by Inderjitsingh Khalsa of Darbar Sahib Hazoori Ragi Amritsar. To mark the conclusion of the Akhand Path, a special kirtan is scheduled for Wednesday. Organizers, including Sarabjit Singh, Ajit Singh, and Hari Singh, extend a warm invitation to the community members.

Grand procession highlights the evening

The highlight of the celebration is a grand procession, commencing from the Dhavni Mohalla Gurudwara at 4:30 pm. The procession will wind its way through Dhavni Mohalla, Sarafa Bazar, City Chowk, Gulmandi, Paithan Gate, Nutan Colony, Kranti Chowk, and conclude at Osmanpura Gurudwara. Demonstrations of martial art forms and soulful Bhajan and kirtan, will promise a visually captivating spectacle for all attendees.