Guru Nanak motors organises blood donation camp

Customer care festival ; Various discounts available

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : To mark the Tata Motors ‘Customer Care Festival,’ Guru Nanak motors (Zalta Phata, Beed Road) the leading dealer for trucks and buses, organized a grand blood donation camp in collaboration with the Aadarsh Blood bank on January 31.

The camp saw active participation from the dealership's staff and employees, demonstrating their commitment to social responsibility and community well-being. The customer care festival, running from January 14 to March 31, 2024, offers a range of benefits and deals. This initiative aligns with the spirit of the customer care festival which celebrates Tata Motors focus on customer satisfaction and service excellence.

Coinciding with the blood donation camp, Guru Nanak Motors also reminded customers of the ongoing festival and the various discounts available.