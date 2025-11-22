Guru Tegh Bahadur Shahid Din

LOkmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of the martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur, a grand procession (Nagar Kirtan) was taken out in the city on Saturday evening. Chanting “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh,” a large number of Sikh devotees participated with deep devotion. The procession reflected faith, devotion, and valor, while the cleanliness drive carried out along the route set a new example for society.

The Nagar Kirtan began at 5 pm from Gurudwara Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Langar Sahib at Sindhi Colony. Leading the procession were the Panch-Pyare. They were warmly welcomed at several points. The holy scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, was placed in a beautifully decorated glass palanquin, and devotees offered their reverence along the way. Behind it, women seated in a vehicle sang devotional hymns.

Members of the Daler Khalsa Group from Punjab performed thrilling demonstrations of sword fighting and other traditional martial arts, captivating the entire gathering.

The procession passed through Mondha Naka, Kranti Chowk, Paithan Gate, Tilak Path, Gulmandi, Machchli Khadak, City Chowk, Sarafa Road, and concluded at Bhai Dayasinghji Bhai Dharamsingji Gurudwara in Dhavani Mohalla.

Participants included chairman of the Gurudwara Committee,Jagdev Singh Gurdattay along with Harvinder Singh Bindra, Rajendra Singh Jabinda, Narendra Singh Jabinda, Sardar Sarabjeet Singh, Sardar Singh Chhabda, Kunal Singh Gurdattay, Tilochan Singh Chhabda, Hardev Singh Muchhal, Lakhjeet Singh Dumda, Ranjit Singh Chhabda, Gurudeep Singh Chhabda, Sampritsingh Sulja, Arvindsingh Chhabda, Sardar Hari Singh, and several other Sikh devotees. Notably, Warkari devotees also participated in the procession.

Box:

A Model of Cleanliness

Before the Nagar Kirtan passed along the route, water was sprinkled by tankers, and women devotees swept the roads. This created a remarkable example of cleanliness for society.

Captions

----On the occasion of the martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, a Nagar Kirtan was taken out on Saturday evening. Devotees welcomed the Panch-Pyare with showers of flowers.

---- Members of the Daler Khalsa Group from Punjab performed thrilling demonstrations of various traditional weapons, captivating the crowd.

--- Women devotees cleaning the route by sprinkling water and sweeping before the procession arrived.