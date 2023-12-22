Gurucharitra Parayan at 18 centres in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shri Datta Jayanti will be celebrated throughout the district on December 26. On this occasion, a Gurucharitra Parayan will be held at all centres of the 115 Dindori Pranit Shri Swami Samarth Kendras in the district. At present, 11,800 sevekaris are reciting the parayan.

All centres have started Gurucharitra Parayan from December 20. Likewise, the Navnath Bhaktisar, Swamicharitra, Durgasapshati, Malhari Saptashati, Rudra, Vishnushahastranam, Gitai, Manache Shlok and others are being read. Likewise, the Swamiyag, Rudrayag, Gitayag, Chandiyag and Ganeshyag are being held.

There are 18 centres in the city with 6200 devotees performing the parayan. The Parayan are being held at Begumpura, Garkheda, Cidco N-7, Cidco N-2, Shivajinagar, Sangramnagar, Khadkeshwar, ST Colony, Bansilalnagar, High Court colony, Naregaon, Shraddha colony and Ramnagar.