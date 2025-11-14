Guruganesh nagar to host 32nd Guru Mishri death anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Guru Ganesh Sthanakwasi Jain Education Committee will conduct a three-day programme to mark the 32nd death anniversary of Dakshin Keshari Mishrilal Maharaj . The schedule includes a quiz competition with a Rs 11,000 prize on 15 November, a 300-devotee padayatra and Daya Divas on 16 November, and a blood donation and health camp on 17 November. Devotees from several states are expected to participate.